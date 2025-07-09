Latest News | UP Govt Orders Strict Action on Fertiliser Overpricing, Black Marketing

Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it has issued directives to officials to take strict action against overpricing and black marketing of fertilisers.

The state government has also activated a helpline number for lodging complaints against issues related to fertilisers.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In a statement, the government said it has ensured an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers, including urea, DAP, and NPK, to meet the needs of farmers during the Kharif season.

"On July 8 alone, 32,700 metric tonnes of urea and 6,566 metric tonnes of DAP were distributed across the state. Additionally, 14.59 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 5.63 lakh metric tonnes of phosphatic fertilisers are currently stocked at district warehouses and retail centres," it said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"To curb overpricing and black marketing, the government has issued strict directives and launched a dedicated helpline, 0522-2209650, for lodging complaints. Immediate and strict action will be taken against any violations," it added.

Farmers are advised not to hoard fertilisers unnecessarily, especially for upcoming crops such as potatoes and mustard, as sufficient stock is already available, the state government said.

"This year, paddy transplantation is targeted across 65 lakh hectares in the state, with 48 per cent (30.95 lakh hectares) completed so far.

“Meanwhile, sowing of maize, pulses, oilseeds, and millets is progressing at a steady pace," it noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)