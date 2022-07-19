Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to appoint Deloitte India as a consultant to suggest plans for bringing the state's economy to the USD 1 trillion mark, officials said here.

The decision in this regard was taken on the recommendation of a high-power committee, at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Tuesday, an official release said.

Also Read | Vivo T1x India Launch Tomorrow, Price & Specifications Leaked Online.

To fulfil the Prime Minister's resolve to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, the role of the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh is very important.

A sector-wise action plan is being prepared by the state government to fulfil the goal of bringing the economy of Uttar Pradesh to 1 trillion US dollars.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a India Launch & Price Tipped Online.

In the light of the current global economic scenario and to adopt the best practices of different countries, the need to engage the services of consultants was felt, it said.

In view of this, it was decided to select the institution/consultants by adopting due process.

The tenders for the selection of consultants were invited on March 15, 2022, and the last date for receipt of tenders was fixed till May 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)