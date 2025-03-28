Lucknow/New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Representatives of the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday held a meeting with Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary to discuss ITI expansion, skill development and the effective implementation of central schemes in the state.

Kapil Dev Agarwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Government of UP, met with Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, at Kaushal Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

During the meeting, several key proposals aimed at boosting skill development in the state were presented, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.

Dr Hariom, Principal Secretary to the UP Government, delivered a detailed presentation on expanding and enhancing Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

"He proposed the allocation of 250 new ITIs for Uttar Pradesh under the Government of India's 1000 ITI Upgradation Scheme. In response, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary assured that the proposal would be seriously considered," according to the statement.

Additionally, a request was made to set a training target of 1 lakh youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, it stated

Chaudhary responded positively, emphasising that this initiative would open new employment opportunities for the state's youth, it added.

Dr Hariom highlighted that the Uttar Pradesh government has already trained over 1 lakh artisans under Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana.

He stressed that the numbers could increase rapidly if the training target were directly assigned to the UP Kaushal Vikas Mission.

He further suggested integrating all trades covered under the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana with UP's Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal assured that this proposal would be discussed with the Minister of MSME and that necessary steps would be taken.

The meeting also explored opportunities to equip youth with language training to enhance their employability in global markets.

Furthermore, the Union minister requested the Uttar Pradesh government to share its best policies and successful skill development initiatives with the central government so that other states could benefit from its model.

