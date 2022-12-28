Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) After raising investments of Rs 7.12 lakh crore from 16 nations, a group of ministers from Uttar Pradesh will now hold roadshows in seven major cities of the country to attract domestic investors.

The roadshows, to be held from January 5-23, are a prelude to UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) in February.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally meet prominent industrial organisations in Mumbai and invite them to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Separate teams have been prepared for the other six cities, a statement from the UP government said.

A new team, including ministers and senior officials, has been formed for domestic roadshows.

On January 5, the chief minister will take part in the Mumbai road show.

Besides meeting with representatives from Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mahindra, Godrej, Aditya Birla Group, Bombay Dyeing, Britannia, JSW Group, and Asian Paints Group, Adityanath is also set to meet people from the banking and film industries in Mumbai, the statement said.

Talks may also be held with Adani Group, Hitachi, Hiranandani Group, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Maruti Suzuki, Ashoka Leyland, Goenka Group, Oswal Industries etc.

Roadshows will also be held in Chennai (January 9), New Delhi (January 13), Kolkata (January 16), Hyderabad (January 18), Ahmedabad (January 20) and Bengaluru (January 23), the statement said.

