Ballia (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Police are probing the case of two idols being found damaged inside a temple here on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read | RRB JE Exam 2024 Admit Card Out at rrbapply.gov.in: Hall Ticket for 7,951 Junior Engineer Posts CBT 1 Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

The next morning, the villagers found that the lock at the temple gate was also broken and Rs 1,200 had also been stolen, they said.

Based on the complaint filed by Munna Singh, a resident, the police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Pandey said.

Also Read | What Is Mahila Samman Yojana, Announced by Arvind Kejriwal? Know Everything Including Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)