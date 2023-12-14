Muzafarnagar (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl, a government counsel said.

The court of Special Judge A K Singh convicted one Govind in the rape case of a 16-year-old girl, said government counsel Vinay Kumar Arora.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

The bench awarded him life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 18,000 on him.

According to police, the incident took place in this district in December, 2020.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

An FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from sexual offences) was lodged against Govind, following which the police filed a charge sheet in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)