Kaushambi, December 15: A man was killed and three others injured when the stairs of an under construction house collapsed here on Friday, police said. The house of Rajendra (40), resident of Alipur Jeeta village, was being constructed when the freshly laid stairs suddenly collapsed, burying four people under its debris, Circle Officer (CO) Sirathu Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said.

On information, police soon rushed to the spot and sent the injured including Rajendra, his father Mewalal, his relative Kalesar and labourer Ramesh to the district hospital where doctors declared Rajendra dead, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the CO said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

