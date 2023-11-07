Bijnor (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A woman was set ablaze allegedly by her husband over a dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman received serious injuries in the incident and has been hospitalised, while police has arrested the accused.

The incident took place on Monday in Pallawala village in Dhamur area when one Khushnuddin set his wife Samroja (35) on fire using petrol, they said.

Samroja received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

Dhampur police station in-charge Kirnapal Singh said that the accused has been arrested and a probe in the matter is underway.

