Noida, Apr 23 (PTI): A police constable and another person have been arrested for allegedly robbing two businesspersons of Rs 18 lakhs in cash and valuable items in Noida, officials said on Wednesday.

Four more people were involved in the robbery; however, they are currently on the run, police said.

The two accused, Komal Singh Yadav (30), a Prayagraj police constable, and Arush Tripathi (33), were arrested on Tuesday after one of the victims, Rajat Verma, a resident of Noida Sector 76, filed a complaint on April 20.

Yadav and Tripathi are residents of Kanpur, and the former has been absent from duty for the past year.

Police have recovered Rs 6 lakh in cash, laptops and mobiles from their possession and two vehicles used in the crime.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on the night of April 18 and 19, when Rajat's friends, Dipanshu and Shobhit, took Rajat and Ashwin to a place on the pretext of drinking alcohol.

However, while on the way, their car was surrounded by two other vehicles with Yadav and Tripathi in them.

Yadav introduced himself as an STF officer and made Rajat and Ashwin get out of the vehicle and sit in two other cars, police said.

The two businesspersons followed as instructed. They were then beaten inside the car, and money was demanded from them at gunpoint.

Agreeing to their demand, Ashwin took them to his flat and brought Rs. 7.5 lakh in cash. He and Rajat also transferred Rs 11.2 lakh to the robbers' bank accounts.

Three laptops, four mobile phones and other valuable items were also stolen from them, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 310(2), 317(3), 127(2), 115(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a hunt is on to nab the accused, police added.

