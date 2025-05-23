Saharanpur (UP), May 23 (PTI) A school manager was arrested for allegedly raping a female teacher at knifepoint inside the institution's premises in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Deoband area of the district when the accused allegedly declared a holiday for students but only called staff to the school, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Police said the woman alleged that when she reached the school, no other staff members were present, and only the manager was there.

She further alleged that the manager lured her into his room on the pretext of fixing the bedsheet and then locked the door behind her. He then allegedly raped her at knife-point, a police officer said.

Also Read | Who Is Smriti Jain, UP Woman Seen in Infamous Jaisalmer Viral Video? Know All About the 'Adult Content Creator' Arrested for Making Obscene Video of Elderly Man and Uploading It on Porn Website.

She filed a written complaint at Deoband police station on Thursday, accompanied by her family. Based on her statement, a case was registered against the accused, Sandeep, a resident of Sarai Maliya village, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Jain further informed that based on a tip-off, police arrested the accused late on Thursday near the school.

Legal proceedings are underway, and he is being presented before the court in a timely manner, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)