Barabanki, Dec 9 (PTI) Two motorcyclists from Lucknow died in a late-night road accident on the Lucknow-Gonda Highway in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Saddam (25) and Mohammad Zaid (28) were returning home from Gonda when their motorcycle veered out of control and crashed into a truck near the Durgapur turn late on Sunday, they said.

Both suffered severe injuries and were taken to the Ramnagar Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, an official said.

The accident caused a major traffic jam on the highway.

"The truck involved in the accident has been seized," SHO Ajay Kumar Tripathi said.

"The victims' identities were confirmed through the motorcycle registration number and their families in Lucknow informed," he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

