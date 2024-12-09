Mumbai, December 9: 2024 has been a year marked by a concerning number of train accidents across India. Up to November 26, a total of 29 accidents have occurred, leading to the tragic loss of 17 lives and leaving 71 others injured, as reported by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha. These incidents, attributed to a mix of equipment failures, human error, and suspected sabotage, have raised serious questions about the safety of the country's vast railway network. Vaishnaw highlighted a steep decline in accidents over the decade but acknowledged persistent challenges. As the year 2024 comes to a close, LatestLY shares a list of major train accidents that occurred in India.

Among the notable accidents this year, the Kanchanjunga Express collision, the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train derailment, and the Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express crash stand out. These tragic events highlight both infrastructural challenges and operational lapses that continue to plague the system. While the government has pledged millions towards enhancing safety, the question remains: Are these efforts enough to prevent future disasters? Let’s look at some of the major accidents that defined this year. Railway Accidents: 29 Train Mishaps in 8 Months; Equipment Failure and Sabotage Among Causes, Reports Centre.

Train Accidents in India List 2024

Jamtara Train Accident – February 28, 2024 Passengers of the Anga Express were run over by a local train after stepping off the stationary train near Kaljariya railway crossing in Jharkhand. The incident occurred following rumours of a fire on board, leading passengers to exit prematurely. Two people were killed, and several others were injured in this tragic mishap. Injured Passengers Being Rescued After a Train Hit Them Kalajharia Railway Station in Jamtara (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI) Sabarmati-Agra Express Derailment – March 18, 2024 Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express derailed near Ajmer station in Rajasthan. Preliminary investigations revealed the train overshot a red signal and collided with a passing freight train. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, although significant disruptions to train services followed. Four Coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express Derailed Near Ajmer Station (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI) Kanchanjunga Express Collision – June 17, 2024 A goods train collided with the Agartala-Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in Darjeeling, killing at least nine people and injuring 41 others. The incident was attributed to faulty signalling, though there was controversy over blame, with railway unions defending the loco pilot. Both train drivers lost their lives in the crash. Kanchanjunga Express Train Accident: Nine Killed, 41 Hurt in West Bengal, Says Railway Ministry. Goods Train Collided With Agartala-Kanchanjunga Express Near Rangapani Station in Darjeeling (Photo Credits: X/ @AdityaRajKaul) Sirhind Freight Train Accident – June 2, 2024 Eight coaches of a goods carrier collided with another freight train near Sirhind, disrupting operations of 59 trains, which were either delayed or diverted. Three passengers on the freight train suffered injuries, while the pilots of the goods carrier were severely hurt. Two Goods Trains Collided Near Madhopur in Sirhind (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI) Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Train Derailment – July 18, 2024 The Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express derailed in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, with 12 coaches coming off the tracks. The derailment resulted in four fatalities and 31 injuries, with a report pointing to improperly fastened rail tracks as the cause. Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express Derailed in UP’s Gonda District (Photo Credits: X/ @ganga_wasi) Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derailment – July 2024 Eighteen coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo, around 80 kilometres from Jamshedpur, killing two passengers and injuring 20 others. The derailment involved a collision with a freight train, and the cause is under investigation. Medical aid was provided at the site, and injured passengers were shifted for further treatment. 18 Coaches of Howara-CSMT Express Derailed Near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI) Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express Collision – October 11, 2024 The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary freight train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, injuring several passengers. An official inquiry later confirmed sabotage, as nuts and bolts were removed from the track, causing the train to veer onto a loop line. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, but several passengers were injured. Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Derails After Colliding With Goods Train (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)

In addition to the major accidents, 2024 has seen a worrying rise in derailment attempts, with 24 reported incidents, including placing objects like cement bags and bicycles on tracks. However, prompt action by alert loco pilots has prevented most of these attempts from causing disaster. The government has invested in advanced safety measures, including INR 1,01,651 crore in 2023-24, for infrastructure upgrades, signalling systems, and track maintenance. Despite these efforts, the rise in sabotage attempts and accidents highlights the ongoing challenges in ensuring railway safety.

