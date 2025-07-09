Ballia (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with an attack on Muslim youths returning from a Muharram procession here, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night in Khariaka village under the Rewati police station limits when a group of Muslim men were returning after participating in a Muharram procession.

The group was allegedly attacked with sticks and a country-made pistol by some villagers over a dispute related to the cutting of an electricity wire, they said.

According to the FIR, during the Tazia procession, a wire connected to the house of Manish Yadav was allegedly cut by some Muslim youths. Following this, as the group returned from the local Karbala, they were allegedly stopped and assaulted.

Four individuals, Mohammad Intzaar, Naushad Ansari, Arsh Mohammad, and Tipu Ansari,? had sustained injuries in the attack.

Based on a complaint filed by Mohammad Khurshid of Kavlen Pandey Ka Tola village, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the law, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that on Wednesday, accused Sadhu Yadav (23) and Vishal Yadav (21) were arrested near Kolnala Tiraha.

A country-made pistol was also recovered from their possession, the officer said.

