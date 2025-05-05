Aligarh, May 5 (PTI) A man's body with multiple stab wounds was found near the gate of the Divisional Commissioner's office here on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Kuwarsi area on a busy road that houses several administrative offices, they said.

Circle Officer Abhay Pande said the man is yet to be identified. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

