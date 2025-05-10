Etawah (UP), May 10 (PTI) A woman was killed and six others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to the Kachariya Baba Ashram here on Saturday overturned, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Nagendra Choubey said around a dozen devotees were en route the Ashramin Sahaso area from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Complete Schedule for CGL, CHSL, Delhi Police SI, JEE and Other Major Exams at ssc.gov.in.

The accident occurred on Titawali road when the tractor overturned and fell into a ditch on the roadside, he said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital, where doctors decalred a woman brought dead, the officer added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Rani Devi, a resident of Umrikiti village, police said.

CO Choubey said that the injured are undergoing treatment and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)