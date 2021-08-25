Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) OpenAg network of agro-chemicals major UPL, nurture.farm, on Wednesday said it has onboarded more than 25,000 farmers to end stubble burning practices in Punjab and Haryana by providing free spraying services for the PUSA decomposer, a bioenzyme developed by IARI that turns stubble into manure within 20-25 days.

The company has signed up over 5,00,000 acres in this programme and onboarded more than 25,000 farmers who will be availing this sustainable agriculture practice free of cost, nurture.farm said in a statement.

The stubble burning impacts the soil quality while nutrients and microbes die and so does any other flora and fauna that comes in the fire's way, however, the lack of any other viable choice pushes the farmers to burn the crops, as burning is cheaper, faster and clears the land in time for the next cropping cycle.

"We are excited about the initiative, and we believe this will go a long way in benefiting both the farmers and society-at-large. Our commitment to sustainability remains unparalleled.

"Through OpenAg (Open Agriculture Initiative ), UPL is creating a network that changes the way a whole industry thinks and works and will help make the agricultural process more sustainable,” UPL global CEO Jai Shroff said.

nurture.farm plans to scale up the operations to end stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in the next three years.

"About 75 per cent of Indian farmers are owners of land which span a hectare or less. For them, time and resources are limited, and so they are risk-averse to try new things. They are aware of the negative implications of crop burning, but lack of access to the latest technology and farm mechanisation pushes them to burn the crop.

"Any delay in handling leftover stubble directly affects their next cropping cycle, which has a domino effect on their yield and ultimately their income," nurture.farm COO and Business Head Dhruv Sawhney said.

He said nurture.farm will act as the facilitator of PUSA, a bio-decomposer developed by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI).

"Partnering with IIM Rohtak, we have developed an entire ecosystem where the farmers can register for the service via our app and avail our large spraying machines to decompose their stubble.

"Offering the service free of cost incentivises the farmers to adopt practices that ensure sustainable outcomes, which is the core of all our services. We are excited about this initiative because this will have a direct benefit on the farm's sustainability as well as the environment and public health," he added.

