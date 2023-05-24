Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI) US-based StemCures will establish a manufacturing lab in Telangana with a focus on stem cell therapy to create the largest stem cell manufacturing plant in India.

An official release from the Telangana government on Wednesday said the facility will be set up with the investment potential of around USD 54 million and employment potential for around 150 people in a couple of phases.

The announcement was made after Dr Sairam Atluri, Founder, StemCures met with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in Boston, United States.

The objective of the proposed plant is to capitalise on the latest technology and expertise from the US to manufacture the highest quality and affordable stem cell products for treating various serious medical conditions, it said.

Welcoming the investment, Rama Rao said: "I am delighted to welcome StemCures to Hyderabad. Stem cell therapy is a promising new treatment for a variety of conditions, and I am confident that StemCures will provide high-quality care to patients in India. I look forward to working with the clinic to make stem cell therapy more accessible to patients in India."

"It is so heartening to see Hyderabad, my hometown, transforming into a vibrant hub for medical innovations. Setting up an R&D facility was seamless and now we are looking forward to expanding with the manufacturing plant. I sincerely thank Minister K T Rama Rao along with his team for their expediency and encouragement," Dr Atluri said.

Currently, StemCures is culminating research and development of the stem cell line at Aspire Bionest in University of Hyderabad and is ready to embark on a Phase-1 manufacturing lab. StemCures is a medical clinic in Ohio that specialises in stem cell therapy. It is an FDA-compliant clinic that uses only the highest quality stem cells.

