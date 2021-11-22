New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday said she intends to "make progress" on issues raised by American businesses "very frequently", including market access restrictions, high tariffs, and restrictive digital trade measures during her visit to India.

Tai, who is here on a two-day visit to relaunch Trade Policy Forum (TPF), said these issues will be on top of "my list while I am here".

There is a huge potential for growth between the two economies in areas like digital economy services, health related trade, and agriculture, Tai said while addressing India-USA Trade Policy Forum 2021 here.

She also expressed belief that reviving TPF can help trade relationship keep pace with other important aspects of the US-India partnership.

The trade relationship between our two countries is a top priority both for President Biden and for me that is why it was important for me to come to India and relaunch the trade policy forum on my first trip to Asia.

"As USTR, we hear very frequently from our stakeholders, who are not shy on issues that will be familiar to those of you involved in moving goods and services between our two countries. Market access restrictions , high tariffs, unpredictable regulatory requirements, restrictive digital trade measures. These are issues where we intend to make progress and they will be on top of my list while I am here, Tai said.

The USTR added that she is looking forward to discuss ways to enhance collaboration on worker centric policies which can benefit trade relationship between the two countries.

"(US) President (Joe) Biden and I are convinced that US trade policy requires a fundamental shift to ensure that our policies and actions focus on the impact that trade and trade agreements have on real working people, part of that means engaging in new ways with all of you and my Indian govt colleagues to connect trade more directly to working people," she said.

India and the US, she said, also face shared challenges in areas like climate change and sustainability, vulnerable supply chains and promoting market oriented principles and structures.

"These are the areas that are right for closer collaboration now," she said adding the US is committed to ensure that the trade partnership between India and the US is both robust and sustainable.

"We have our work cut out for us and the first step is reviving the TPF tomorrow morning (November 23). Delivering results and further integrating our economies will require a concerted effort from our two governments, the business community , civil society , our people who are both workers and consumers," she said. HRS hrs

