New Delhi: Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Monday announced that it has crossed 300 million active users globally. India continues to be the largest market with over 220 million active users, with a reach that is spread across the country. Truecaller Introduces ‘Call Reason’, ‘Schedule SMS’ & ‘SMS Translate’ Features for Users: Report.

"We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future", says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller said in a statement.

Truecaller Reaches 300 Million Monthly Active Users https://t.co/0RKdQOvyNq — Truecaller (@Truecaller) November 22, 2021

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Nairobi, Truecaller is being used for spam detection, fraud prevention, SMS filtering and caller ID.

Earlier, Truecaller rolled out new features to further augment the user experience, which include Group Voice Calling, Smart SMS and Inbox Cleaner. All of them are based on user feedback and are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the consumers.

Smart SMS offers a host of new features designed to make day-to-day communication more convenient, while Inbox Cleaner lets consumers free up space on their phones by removing unused messages. Inbox Cleaner also helps the user clear out all old and unwanted messages in just a few seconds. Group Voice Calling allows users to add up to eight participants to a call while retaining high voice clarity. Truecaller will also help identify spam users in the group if they are added without the user's knowledge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).