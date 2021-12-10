Lucknow, Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted proceedings at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh floor of the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo on Friday.

In a video message, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest industrial markets.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by following the principle of 'reform-perform-transform', the state has taken numerous initiatives to transform its industrial landscape, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said here that Uttar Pradesh will be showcasing its growth journey and investment opportunities across key sectors like food processing, tourism, textiles MSMEs, healthcare, education and startups at the India Pavilion during the state week from December 10 to 23.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Use of Masks Declining in India, Warns Govt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)