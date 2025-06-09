Dehradun, June 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday asked the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan to work towards the digitisation of the state's dialects, folk music and literature, according to a statement.

Presiding over a meeting of the Sansthan, Dhami suggested a slew of measures for the promotion and preservation of the local dialects, folk tales and folk songs, an official release said.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

The measures suggested by the chief minister include preparing a linguistic map of the dialects of Uttarakhand and organising a festival on the languages and literature of Uttarakhand.

Work should be done towards digitisation of dialects, folk songs and literature of Uttarakhand, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

For this, an e-library should be created. Apart from increasing the collection based on folk tales, audio visuals should also be made on them, he said. Speech, essay and other competitions in the local dialects should be organised in schools at least once a week, Dhami said.

A festival on the languages and literature of Uttarakhand should be organised and litterateurs from all over the country should be invited to participate in it, the chief minister said.

A linguistic map of the dialects of Uttarakhand should be made, he said.

It was decided at the meeting that Bhasha Sansthan will work towards promoting local dialects by preparing short videos to increase the interest of children towards folk languages.

It was also decided that the amount given under the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman will be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 51 thousand. The state government will also give an honorarium of Rs 5 lakh as a long-term service to literature.

A literary competition will be organised to encourage young writers in Hindi. Young writers in two age groups 18 to 24 and 25 to 35 will be included in it.

Along with making arrangements for mobile libraries in remote places of the state, it was agreed to take the help of big publishers to provide books and literature related to various subjects to the readers.

The Sansthan decided to do documentation to preserve Pandavani singing 'Bakna' prevalent in Jaunsar Bawar area of the state since ancient times. The Sansthan will compile the complete literature of renowned dramatist 'Govind Ballabh Pant'. It was also decided that works of Uttarakhand's litterateurs published in various Indian newspapers and magazines 50 to 100 years ago will be compiled.

Two literary villages (Sahitya Grams) will be built in the state for the creation of literature in the midst of nature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)