Dehradun, Jul 16 (PTI) A man and his son were arrested in Uttarakhand for allegedly selling their mortgaged land worth over Rs 1.25 crore using fake documents, police said on Wednesday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said the arrests were made based on a complaint filed by Varnit Agarwal, a resident of the Vikasnagar area in the district.

The accused, identified as Amrish Kumar Oberoi and his son Pranav, residents of Race Course, were arrested following the probe.

According to the complaint, Agarwal was looking to purchase land to set up a business. An acquaintance informed him about a property in the Kuanwala area and introduced him to the owners — Amrish and Pranav.

Oberoi allegedly showed Agarwal a fard (land ownership document) and claimed there were no loans or legal disputes on the land. A deal was then finalised for Rs 1.26 crore, after which the land was registered in Agarwal's name.

However, Agarwal later discovered — while applying for mutation — that the land had been mortgaged with Union Bank of India.

He alleged the accused had provided fake documents and defrauded him as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police said necessary evidence was collected, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The SSP said both accused were produced in court and subsequently sent to jail.

