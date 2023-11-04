Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand will hold its first international aerial acrobatic show in Tehri from November 24-28, with 100 Indian and 35 international pilots set to compete at the event.

Adventure activities like acro flying, synchro flying, wing suit flying and de-bagging will be organised along the Tehri Lake, said Atul Bhandari, District Tourism Officer, Tehri.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Popular music bands such as Euphoria and Pandavas will also perform at the Tehri Acro Festival.

A hot favourite with adventure sports lovers, the Tehri Lake is the fastest emerging new destination on the tourism map of Uttarakhand, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Various events are being organised here by the state government as part of its tourism push under 'Destination Uttarakhand'.

The Tehri Acro Festival is part of the state government's continuous endeavour to make Uttarakhand a leader in the field of adventure sports tourism, Bhandari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)