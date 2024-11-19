Dehradun, Nov 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased 1.3 times in the last two years.

Making the announcement at the Skill Development and Employment Conclave at Doon University, Dhami said the state government is working towards the goal of doubling the state's gross domestic product in the next five years.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"This conclave will play an important role in opening the doors of new possibilities in the field of skill development of our youth. It will prove to be helpful in empowering the youth according to their potential and will also inspire them to become self-reliant," he said.

The unemployment rate in the state has come down by 4.4 per cent in a year, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

The state has the first position in the ranking of Sustainable Development Goals released by Niti Aayog.

"In the next five years, apart from doubling the GSDP of the state, we will also do remarkable work in skill development and employment generation," Dhami said.

In India, 65 per cent of the population is below 35 years of age. If this energy is provided the right direction and guidance, the country will not only emerge as an economic superpower but will also be able to lay the foundation of an empowered and prosperous society, he said.

This is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Skill India campaign in 2015. The main objective of this initiative was to provide excellent and professionally useful training to the youth according to their interest and abilities.

This campaign is not only increasing employment opportunities for the youth but is also playing an important role in the creation of a self-reliant India.

The chief minister said with the guidance and cooperation of the Centre, the state government is also continuously working in this regard with full commitment, giving priority to the youth power in the state. Many schemes and policies have been implemented in the state with an emphasis on skill development.

Youth are being encouraged for entrepreneurship through the chief minister's Self-Employment Scheme.

An MoU has also been signed with Ashok Leyland to provide internships and employment to one thousand of our youth in its plant every year, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)