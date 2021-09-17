Bhubaneswar, Sept 17 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw Friday inaugurated the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (Rail Skills Development Scheme) under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (Prime Minister' Skill Development Scheme) for training youths in different trades.

Vaishnaw inaugurated the scheme through video link from New Delhi when East Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhushan and other senior officials were present at the Carriage Repair Workshop here and interacted with the trainees.

Training is also scheduled be held at Angul in Odisha, at Visakhapatnam Electric Loco Shed and Visakhapatnam Diesel Loco shed, a Railway official said.

Vaishnaw said the Yojana will be helpful for the unemployed youths of this region. They can learn different skills and develop themselves for entrepreneurship or for jobs in different industries.

The training will provide placement support to the youth of this region, he said adding that the growth of industrial sectors will require skilled manpower.

Promoting skill development will hence facilitate industrial growth, he said and encouraged students to take interest in the training. He also interacted with them through video link.

Under the scheme unemployed youths in the age group of 18 to 35 years and at least matriculates will be given free training for skill development. On successful completion of training, they will be given certificates, Vidya Bhusan said.

East Coast Railway has planned to provide this opportunity to 2,500 youths in this region, he said.

The training will be given in welding, for electrician and fitter trades, he said.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is conducting the Skill India Mission under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. In response to the notification issued by ECoR, it has received around 900 applications, Vidhya Bhusan said.

