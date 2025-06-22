Varanasi, Jun 22 (PTI) A special exhibition featuring 10 unique GI (geographical indication)-tagged products of the region will be held in Varanasi on Tuesday.

The exhibition will coincide with the 25th meeting of the Central Regional Council, being held in the city for the first time on June 24.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to a press statement, the high-level gathering, proposed at the Taj Hotel, will bring be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnudev Sai.

The GI-tagged handicraft products to be showcased include Banaras Brocade and Saree, Banaras Zardozi, Banaras Gulabi Meenakari Craft, Banaras Glass Beads, Banaras Metal Repoussé Craft, Banaras Metal Casting Craft, Varanasi Wooden Lacquerware and Toys, Banaras Wood Carving, Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work, and Banaras Hand Block Print.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)