New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday said various initiatives, including encouraging the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), have been taken for sustainable development and reduction of carbon emissions at airports.

In a release, the ministry also said that steps are being taken for the reduction of greenhouse gases in the airspace.

Also Read | Good News for Train Passengers: Indian Railways Lowers Fare of AC-3 Tier Economy Class Ticket; Check Details.

Besides, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has prepared a roadmap for achieving 100 per cent renewable energy for airports.

Among other efforts, the ministry said it has advised the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to consider the costs associated with the use of green energy use while determining tariffs for airports.

Also Read | Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal Says 'We Want To Be Leading Airport Operators Not Only in India but in World'.

AAI has also chalked out the plan for its scheduled operational airports and has taken initiatives, such as energy intensity data publication for reducing energy intensity for existing as well as upcoming airport projects, as per the release.

"India's aviation sector has experienced rapid growth in recent years, leading to an increase in carbon emissions from airports," MoCA said, adding that it has taken a number of initiatives to promote sustainable development in the aviation sector and reduce carbon emissions at airports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)