New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A wall in the parking area of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) collapsed and damaged several vehicles, an official of Delhi Fire Services said.

According to the DFS official, the incident of a wall falling in the MCD parking area was reported at 8:28 am on Sunday from the Nandnagri area.

He added that at least 18 vehicles were damaged from the collapse of the wall, including 15 autorickshaws, two cars and a motorcycle.

