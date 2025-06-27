Varanasi, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is not just a ritual, but a concerted effort by scientists to improve the condition of farmers.

He was speaking at a review meeting with scientists of the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR) in Varanasi, a statement said.

The minister praised the success of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, which has been launched across the country, and highlighted the need to improve the quality and reach of food production to farmers.

He emphasised the importance of genome editing, seed treatment, organic farming, and natural farming in increasing vegetable production.

Chouhan also stressed the need to protect farmers from problems like fake fertilizers, substandard seeds, and pesticides, and to develop a plan to address these issues.

He appreciated the "Lab to Land" programme, which enables research to be conducted according to the needs of farmers.

The Union minister also emphasised on the need to increase the shelf life of tomatoes, develop crops that can be exported and used to make dry powder, collect data on scientific facts related to organic and traditional farming, expedite gene editing research and conduct research according to the needs of farmers under the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

He also emphasised the importance of promoting innovation by farmers to increase production and the need for better coordination between different departments, KVKs, and state agriculture departments, the statement added.

