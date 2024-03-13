Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Visa application volume from Mumbai registered a 30 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023, which is 90 per cent of the pre-pandemic level, according to VFS Global.

"Visa application volumes from Mumbai in 2023 remained strong and closed in further to the pre-pandemic levels with restoration of travellers' confidence to explore global destinations," VFS Global said in a statement.

"The visa application volume from Mumbai registered a 30 per cent year-on-year growth last year. When compared to the pre-pandemic numbers, visa application volumes from Mumbai reached 90 per cent of the 2019 levels," it said.

The demand pattern in Mumbai was in line with the overall growth trend registered in the country, which saw a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in visa applications last year, it said.

In comparison to the pre-pandemic numbers, visa application volumes from India reached 93 per cent of the 2019 levels, it added.

Destinations like Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the UK, the US were preferred by travellers from India in 2023, the statement added.

