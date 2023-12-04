New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) State-owned RVNL on Monday said Vivek Kumar Gupta has been appointed as part-time government director on its board by the President of India.

His appointment is with immediate effect, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

"Ministry of Railways... has conveyed that the President of India has approved the appointment of Vivek Kumar Gupta, Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board, as Part-time Government Director on the Board of RVNL with immediate effect, till he holds the post of Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.

RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, undertakes and executes the development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)