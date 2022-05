New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Air conditioning and engineering services company Voltas Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 182.71 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The Tata group firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 238.72 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Today’s India Like a Plane Flying Backwards, It’s Headed for Crash, Says Arundhati Roy.

Total income stood at Rs 2,703.78 crore during the period under review, marginally up 0.76 per cent against Rs 2,683.24 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Its total expenses were at Rs 2,427.53 crore, up 3.73 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 2,340.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Honda City Hybrid e:HEV Launched in India at Rs 19.49 Lakh.

Voltas' revenue from "unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use" rose 9.89 per cent to Rs 1,818.41 crore as against Rs 1,654.69 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

"The extended winter coupled with the spread of the third wave of mutant (Omicron) during January/February 2022 affected the trade and consumer sentiments, resulting in lower primary offtake of cooling products by channel partners. However, the hot weather turned the market outlook in March 2022 resulting in partial sales recovery for the quarter," said Voltas.

Voltas unitary products business group is into multiple product categories, including air conditioners, air coolers, air purifiers and commercial refrigerators.

However, the revenue from "electro-mechanical projects and services" was down 20.97 per cent to Rs 691.81 crore, as against Rs 875.47 crore, due to lower carry-forward order book.

Revenue from "engineering products and services" went up 26.43 per cent to Rs 123.50 crore as against Rs 97.68 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, Voltas' consolidated net profit was down 4.30 per cent to Rs 506 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 528.79 crore for FY21.

Its total income was at Rs 8,123.64 crore in 2021-22. This is 4.89 per cent higher than Rs 7,744.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Voltas Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,158.25 on BSE, up 1.26 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)