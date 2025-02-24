New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Water security challenges could significantly impact India's ambitious economic growth targets, India G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Addressing an event here, Kant highlighted the stark disparity between India's population and water resources, noting that while the country houses 17 per cent of the global population, it has access to merely 4 per cent of the world's freshwater resources.

"India's ability to grow from a USD 4 trillion economy to a USD 30 trillion economy is fundamentally a function of water (management)," Kant said.

"Our capacity to grow in an environmentally sustainable manner and improve citizens' quality of life depends entirely on how we manage this critical resource," he added.

He outlined three key solutions: restoring local water bodies, deploying advanced technology for real-time monitoring, and community-based water management.

Kant encouraged the industry to take a leading role in efficiently managing water resources.

"Industry must lead the way in recycling and reusing water, bringing in the best technology and capabilities. This will be crucial for ensuring India becomes water secure,” he emphasised.

