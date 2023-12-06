Latest News | Waters Corporation Opens USD 16 Mn Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (PTI) Waters Corporation, a global leader in analytical instruments and software, on Wednesday inaugurated its new USD 16 mn global capability centre (GCC) in the city.

India continues to be one of the company's fastest growing markets and a key location for the talent that it needs to drive global customer success and innovation forward, said President and CEO of Waters Corporation, Udit Batra.

"The Waters India GCC is an integrated extension of our global team, serving as a centre of excellence across areas such as software engineering, technology and product development," he said.

"The new USD 16 mn workspace will employ 300-plus (people) for roles that were formerly outsourced to various outside service providers and will transform into an India-based global hub designed to insource talent, accelerate technology adoption, and drive technological innovation", the New York Stock Exchange-listed company said in a statement.

