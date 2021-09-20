Coimbatore, Sept 20 (PTI): Cartoonist Mathi, who entered the field of journalism at the age of 21, has entered digital media and continues his journey through a website www.mathicartoons.com which was launched here on Monday.

The website features 2,000 select cartoons of his. They were chosen from about 17,000 cartoons that were published in newspapers, weekly magazines and vernacular dailies since 1990.

The website was unveiled by Dr M Manickam of ABT- Sakthi Groups. Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan was also present on the occasion.

