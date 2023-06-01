New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Mobile messaging platform WhastApp took action on about 5 per cent grievances it received in April, the company's India monthly report under IT rules said on Thursday.

WhatsApp blocked 74,52,500 Indian accounts in April out of which 2,469,700 were proactively banned, before any reports from users, said the report.

The company received 4,377 complaints from users in April.

However, it took action on only 234 complaints or about 5 per cent of the total complaints.

The statistics shared by WhatsApp shows that it received 4,100 appeals to ban accounts, out of which it took action only on 223 accounts.

"We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is 'actioned' when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint," the report said.

WhatsApp report shows that the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) issued it two orders and the company complied with both of them.

The GAC looks after complaints from users not satisfied with resolution of complaints by the social media platforms.

