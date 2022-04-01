Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Procurement agencies on Friday started purchasing wheat from farmers in Haryana at the minimum support price fixed by the government.

In 410 mandis opened in the state for the purchase of wheat, the Food and Supplies Department, Hafed, Haryana Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India are procuring the crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,015 per quintal, an official statement said.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Tipped To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 6.78-inch OLED Display.

The MSP for gram has been fixed at Rs 5,230 per quintal and for barley at Rs 1,635 per quintal, it added.

Adequate preparations have been made for a comprehensive arrangement in the mandis for procurement of the crops, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 To Be Launched on April 13, 2022; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)