Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Pokhran in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district recorded 128 mm of rain in a day under the influence of the southwest monsoon, even as a few areas in the state continued to reel under intense heat.

Widespread rainfall was observed across the state in a 24-hour period till Friday morning, with heavy to very heavy showers reported in parts of western Rajasthan, the weather department said.

Besides Pokhran, which recorded the highest rainfall, many other places also received moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, a few districts continued to experience intense heat, with Ganganagar registering the highest maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast rain in parts of Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions in eastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days.

In Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, moderate rainfall is expected over the next two to three days, it said.

