Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to solemnize the marriages of more than one lakh couples under its mass wedding scheme in 2025, a press release issued here on Friday said.

A comprehensive strategy has been formulated to reach genuine beneficiaries of the Samuhik Vivah Yojna through strict monitoring and integration with technological tools, it said.

"After doubling the financial assistance amount, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now directed further strengthening of the scheme's oversight mechanisms. From the financial year 2025-?26, the government will spend Rs 1 lakh per couple," it added.

"Chief Minister Yogi has repeatedly said that the scheme is not merely a marriage program, but a meaningful step towards social dignity, transparency, and empowering the underprivileged," the statement further said.

Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun said the scheme is being simplified, streamlined and made more transparent through the use of technology to ensure that it reaches genuine beneficiaries.

"Every stage of the process, ?from application to distribution of materials, ?is being brought under digital surveillance," the minister said.

He informed that special arrangements are being made to ensure the quality and distribution of gifts.

Firm selection will now be done at the directorate level rather than the district level to eliminate any possibility of irregularities, he added.

Arun said that to ensure transparency and accountability in mass marriage programs, the government has decided to appoint observers in districts. Under this system, the social welfare officer of a district will be sent as an observer to another district.

The presence of the divisional deputy director and the district social welfare officer will be mandatory at wedding events. Observers will report directly to the directorate or the divisional deputy director for event monitoring.

The minister said this will ensure that no irregularities go unnoticed.

"Additionally, accountability will be fixed on officials in cases of negligence in Aadhaar verification of brides before online application. Biometric presence of both bride and groom at the wedding venue will now be mandatory to prevent fraud," the statement said.

At the administrative level, clear instructions have been issued to district officials to promptly prepare lists of eligible beneficiaries and to run dedicated campaigns to ensure that all deserving persons benefit from the scheme, it said.

Authorities have been directed to verify applications transparently and accurately in all districts, with the help of local bodies, gram panchayats, and anganwadi centres to identify eligible couples, it added.

Deputy Director in charge of the scheme, RP Singh, said that the social welfare department has set a target of conducting mass weddings for approximately one lakh couples this year.

"This is not only a form of social assistance but also an effort to promote collective cooperation, community spirit, and respect for women," Singh added.

