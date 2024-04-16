Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 27-year-old woman and two members of her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of her former husband in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the woman, her father and her second husband at Rabale MIDC police station on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications for Sub-Inspector and Constable Positions at rpf.Indianrailways.gov.in.

The victim, Gokul Vithoba Dange (34), committed suicide by consuming poison at his home in Digha on April 1, he said.

The complainant has claimed that the woman had levelled allegations of domestic violence against the victim, and he faced financial difficulties as he had to pay her maintenance between 2017 and 2024 after she left him to marry her second husband, the official said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

A probe is underway, and no arrest has been made so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)