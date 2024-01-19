Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) A woman councillor supported by the BJP allegedly threw a slipper at Merta municipality chairman Gautam Tak during a meeting of the municipal body in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Thursday, officials said.

Another BJP councillor allegedly threw a garland at the municipal chairman during the meeting, they said.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

Tak said that the meeting was called to pass the 2024-25 budget and other development works for the city.

Independent councillor Shobha Lahoti, who is supported by the BJP, allegedly threw slippers at the municipal chairman during the meeting attended by BJP MLA Laxman Ram.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

Tak said the disruption was created to stall the city's budget. He said that a case has been registered against both the councilors at Merta City Police Station. He said that the meeting will be called again after seven days.

Merta City police station officer Pramod Kumar Sharma said that a case has been registered against both the councilors. A case has also been registered against the chairman on the complaint of the woman councillor, he said..

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)