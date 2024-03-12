Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) A woman died after being hit by an oil tanker in Jammu's Pacca Danga area on Tuesday, police said.

Accused tanker driver Mohammad Amin who fled from the spot was caught within three hours of the accident, they said.

According to police, Nusraf Fatima was travelling with her husband Hanief on a motorcycle when the tanker hit them.

The couple was rushed to the hospital where Fatima succumbed to injuries, they said.

A case was registered and police began their investigations. A special team was formed to trace the accused.

During the investigation, the police team examined CCTV footage and tracked down Amin.

He was then arrested and the tanker was seized, officials said.

