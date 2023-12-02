Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) A woman was arrested in connection with an attack on a police party by suspected drug peddlers in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The woman, wife of most wanted heroin smuggler Masoom Ali alias 'Kala', was the ninth accused arrested for the attack on the police party near Rakh Barotian, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

He said some policemen were injured in the April 6 attack following which a case was registered at the Vijaypur police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)