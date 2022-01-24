Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) A woman professor of a frontline women's college in the city was allegedly molested by a youth in Chitpur area in the northern part of the city over feeding street dogs in the presence of her husband, a senior Kolkata Police officer said on Monday.

Police have arrested the youth acting on the basis of her complaint from Umakanta Saha Lane, where he resides.

The incident took place on Sunday late afternoon when the professor of Lady Brabourne College went to feed the street dogs at Umakanta Saha Lane. The accused first asked her to stop feeding the animals and then verbally abused her and her husband, the woman alleged in her complaint.

The accused then allegedly dragged the woman professor from the place by pulling at her shawl she was wearing and then hit her on her hands.

He had also allegedly hit the professor's husband following which the woman lodged her complaint in Chitpur police station, he said.

"We have arrested the accused person and our officers are investigating the matter," the officer said.

