Bahraich (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks in Bahraich-Gonda rail section, police said on Sunday.

The woman identified as Roshni Gupta, a resident of Bakshipura Nai Basti, was returning home from the market with her son Divyansh on Saturday when the incident took place.

As the Bahraich to Gonda train approached, the child ran towards the tracks. In an attempt to stop him, Roshni ran after him and both were struck by the oncoming train and died on the spot, they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

