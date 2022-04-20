Hazaribag, Apr 20 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was trampled to death by a male tusker at a village in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The victim Golapo Devi accompanied by a relative was returning to her home at Chichikalka village from a wedding ceremony Tuesday night when she was attacked by the tusker resulting in her death, said M Azad, Officer-in-Charge of Churchu police station.

Her relative, who managed to escape, informed the villagers and the Churchu police station about the incident.

A police team along with Forest department officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

This is the third incident in a week when villagers have been killed by jumbos in the district.

Later, the Forest department authorities handed over Rs 50,000 as compensation to the next of kin of the victim.

