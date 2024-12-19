New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A worker at a food outlet in east Delhi's Preet Vihar was killed in a fight with a colleague early Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at a food corner owned by one Tripta Rastogi, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

According to police, they received a PCR call from Rastogi that two of her employees, Suraj and Prakash around 2 am got into a scuffle during which Suraj reportedly struck Prakash on the head with a dumbbell and fled.

Rastogi rushed to the restaurant and found Prakash bleeding profusely. She rushed him to a nearby clinic and from there to Hedgewar Hospital where he was declared dead.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

"We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused and further investigation has been launched. A crime team inspected the scene, recovering the alleged weapon used in the attack," a senior police officer said.

Police said some employees stayed overnight at the eatery, and the fight broke out over a "trivial matter."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)