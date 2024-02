New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) State-owned NBCC on Monday said the World Trade Centre situated at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital is expected to be completed this fiscal.

In a statement, NBCC said the project is "inching towards completion".

The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with more than 90 per cent of physical progress achieved, it added.

During the recent 23rd auction of World Trade Centre, the company said it sold an unsold commercial inventory of 48,000 sq. ft. having a sale value of Rs 191.20 crore.

"As on date, the company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 24.4 lakh sq ft through multiple open e-auctions having sale value of Rs 9,848 crore (approximately) thereby achieving more than 70 per cent inventory sale," it added.

Many prominent corporates have invested in WTC including HDFC, GAIL, Petronet LNG among others. Recently, HDFC bought a full tower valuing Rs 1,130 crore.

With a workforce of around 3,000 engaged in the construction, NBCC said that the project is expected to be completed in the current 2023-24 fiscal.

As a part of the redevelopment of 7 General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies in New Delhi, NBCC was tasked with the construction of three government colonies at Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar.

