Shillong, Mar 1 (PTI) Two men from Assam were arrested in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district for allegedly smuggling out banned cough syrup bottles and Yaba tablets, worth Rs 20 lakh together to Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state policemen and the Border Security Force personnel apprehended the duo from Malikona village on Monday and recovered 1,125 Yaba tablets and 98 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from their possession, he said.

The two accused hail from Assam's Goalpara district, a BSF spokesperson said.

Drug peddlers usually smuggled the banned cough syrup and Yaba tablets from Myanmar and supplied such contraband to Bangladesh as there is huge demand for these items, he said.

Yaba tablets are also called Amphetamines or party drugs. Seized items were handed over to Bhagmara police station and a case has been registered against the two, the official added.

