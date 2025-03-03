Kochi, Mar 3 (PTI) Excise officials on Monday arrested a youth who had ordered the synthetic drug MDMA from Germany via courier and seized the contraband, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Mirsa Sahad (29), a resident of Kuthiravattom in the Kozhikode district.

The drugs were intercepted in a parcel that arrived through the international postal system near Karikkamuri here, they added.

According to officials, the accused had made the payment using the cryptocurrency Monero via the dark web.

The seizure was based on confidential information received from the Kochi International Postal Appraisal, officials said.

Following an investigation, Excise officers traced the recipient using the address provided on the parcel and arrested Sahad. In addition to the narcotics, officials seized laptops and two smartphones used in the crime, they added.

Further investigation is underway, Excise officers said.

